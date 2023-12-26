SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates GRCL, RYZB, BRBS

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLP (PRNewswire)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL)'s sale to AstraZeneca. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, AstraZeneca will acquire Gracell for $2.00 per ordinary share in cash at closing (equivalent to $10.00 per ADS of Gracell), plus a non-tradable contingent value right of $0.30 per ordinary share in cash (equivalent to $1.50 per ADS of Gracell) payable upon achievement of a specified regulatory milestone. If you are a Gracell shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

RayzeBio , Inc. (NASDAQ: RYZB)'s sale to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for $62.50 per share in cash. If you are a RayzeBio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS)'s definitive securities purchase agreements with BRB Financial Group, Inc. to issue gross proceeds of $150,000,000 of Blue Ridge's common stock. If you are a Blue Ridge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP