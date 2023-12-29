Kensington Announces Q4 2023 Fund Distributions

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington announces distribution details for the Kensington Funds for the fourth quarter of 2023. See fund details below.

Kensington Funds' dividend dates:

Record Date: December 27, 2023

Ex-Dividend/Reinvest Date: December 28, 2023

Payable Date: December 28, 2023

Distributions are 100% ordinary income

Kensington Funds' distribution rates:

Ticker Fund Distribution Rate per Share ($) KADAX Kensington Active Advantage Fund, A 0.06927663 KADCX Kensington Active Advantage Fund, C 0.05160143 KADIX Kensington Active Advantage Fund, Inst. 0.07531578 KAMAX Kensington Managed Income Fund, A 0.11895460 KAMCX Kensington Managed Income Fund, C 0.09856843 KAMIX Kensington Managed Income Fund, Inst. 0.12550424 DFNDX Kensington Defender Fund, Inst. 0.09046503

Request a prospectus or a summary prospectus from your financial representative or by calling U.S. Bank Global Fund Services at (800) 799-2113 or access https://www.kensingtonassetmanagement.com/funds/documents . Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This information can be found in the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus which should be read carefully.

U.S. Bank Global Fund Services serves as transfer agent to the Fund and is not affiliated with the adviser or distributor.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This information can be found in the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus which should be read carefully. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. For details regarding each risk, please see the Fund's prospectus.

Kensington Asset Management, LLC is the adviser to the Kensington Funds, distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

Member FINRA/SIPC. Kensington Asset Management, LLC is not affiliated with Quasar.

