KFC WRAPS ARE BACK WITH TWO NEW FLAVORS AND YOU CAN GET ONE FOR FREE IN THE APP WITH PURCHASE

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky Fried Chicken® is bringing big flavor and a boost of joy this January by introducing two brand-new varieties of its popular two-for-$5 KFC Wraps lineup – Honey BBQ and Spicy Mac & Cheese. The new wraps join the Mac & Cheese Wrap recently introduced in November and the original Classic and Spicy Slaw Chicken Wraps. The five-wrap lineup offers something for everyone and is only available for a limited time, so try them while you can!

To kick off the new year, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is adding new Honey BBQ and Spicy Mac & Cheese Chicken Wraps to its KFC Wraps lineup – giving fans a total of FIVE new wraps to try at just 2 for $5 at participating locations. Tax, tips and fees extra. (PRNewswire)

And to take it easy on your post-holiday wallet, KFC is offering unbeatable deals: two wraps for just $5, and account holders can add on a free wrap in the KFC app.* To take advantage of the free wrap offer, simply download the KFC app, create an account, add a minimum $1 purchase to your cart, add one extra wrap and redeem the offer to get it for free.

"No beef…KFC is THE destination for fried chicken wraps. We're serving up bold new flavors and big deals to help curb the post-holiday blues and give your wallet a break," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S.

Last year, KFC was the first to answer fans' calls for the return of chicken wraps and is delivering yet again by bringing beloved KFC Wraps back with more flavors than ever before. KFC fans can pick their favorites from the full lineup of FIVE KFC Wraps:

The NEW Spicy Mac & Cheese Chicken Wrap , a soft tortilla wrapped around an Extra Crispy™ Tender with mac & cheese, spicy mayo and a three-cheese blend.

The NEW Honey BBQ Chicken Wrap , a soft tortilla wrapped around an Extra Crispy™ Tender with honey BBQ sauce, mayo and crunchy pickles.

The NEW Mac & Cheese Chicken Wrap , featuring an Extra Crispy™ Tender topped with KFC's rich and gooey cheddar mac & cheese and finished with a sprinkle of three-cheese blend.

The Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap , which covers an Extra Crispy™ Tender in a flavorful mix of KFC coleslaw, spicy sauce and crunchy pickles.

The Classic Chicken Wrap, a hand-breaded Extra Crispy™ Tender, crunchy pickles and creamy mayo, wrapped up in a warm tortilla.

A KFC Wraps combo is also available with your choice of any two wraps, a medium drink and Secret Recipe Fries for $8.49.**

KFC customers can use Quick Pick Up on KFC.com or the KFC app to order their KFC Wraps ahead of time and skip the line to pick up their order on KFC's dedicated Quick Pick-Up shelf. KFC account holders also enjoy ongoing special offers in the app.

*Prices and participation may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra. Free add-on app only available at participating locations with minimum purchase of $1 on orders placed through KFC Account on KFC App. Limit 1 per transaction.

**Prices and participation may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra. Includes 2 wraps, individual fry and med. drink. No substitutions.

