Cutting-edge medical technology is coming to Bay County

Sponsored - Watersound, Fla. (November 8, 2022) A national leader in children’s healthcare will soon be expanding their care in Bay County, after receiving a $229,797 grant from The St. Joe Community Foundation.

Founded in 1996, Nemours Children’s Health, Pensacola focuses on pediatric specialty care for some of the Gulf Coast Region’s most vulnerable and medically complex children.

Previously, grants totaling $165,000 were provided by The St. Joe Community Foundation to cover uncompensated care for patients who had to travel to Pensacola from Bay and Walton Counties for their specialty care, but this newest grant will allow Nemours Children’s Health to purchase a specialized ultrasound system (a Philips EPIQ CVx) to install in their Panama City pediatric practice, providing convenient, local access to world-class fetal and pediatric cardiology services for patients in the community. The equipment is expected to improve health outcomes for local children.

Staff with Nemours Children’s Health, Pensacola, noted that in 2021, 88% of their patients who live in Panama City were required to travel outside of Bay County to receive care. In response, Nemour’s Pensacola-based team began visiting a satellite clinic in Panama City one day per week, and expanded that to two days per week in March of 2022. Now, with the purchase of the new ultrasound system, cardiac outpatient clinical care will expand to 5 days per week, and staff is increasing to include a sonographer, a nurse, and a cardiologist. Face-to-face inpatient cardiology call coverage will increase to 24/7/365.

“The new state of the art echocardiography machine provided by The St. Joe Community Foundation enables our pediatric cardiologists to improve the imaging studies of the children of the Panama City region, especially post-operative patients. It also will allow for Nemours Cardiologists to perform fetal heart imaging locally so that expectant parents will no longer have to travel to Pensacola for this type of exam,” explained Mary Mehta, MD, Nemours Children’s Chief Medical Officer.

“Expanding medical care and services locally is so important to us, especially in partnership with a program like Nemours Children’s Health that has the community at the heart of its mission,” says April Wilkes, Executive Director of The St. Joe Community Foundation. “We believe that a rising tide lifts all boats, and by assisting Nemours in their mission locally, we hope to help ensure a healthy community for the residents of Northwest Florida.”

Nemours Children’s Health, Pensacola, applied for the grant from The St. Joe Community Foundation in spring of this year, receiving the full amount requested in June. They were able to purchase the new cardiology equipment, and plan to expand their clinical coverage in Panama City to 5 days a week this fall.

Non-profits that work to make improvements in the categories of local education, environmental stewardship, community health, or cultural arts can apply for grants through The St. Joe Community Foundation. Learn more at www.JoeFoundation.com

About Nemours Children’s Health

Nemours Children’s Health is one of the nation’s largest multistate pediatric health systems, which includes two free-standing children’s hospitals and a network of more than 70 primary and specialty care practices. Nemours Children’s seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care, while also caring for the health of the whole child beyond medicine. Nemours Children’s also powers the world’s most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, Nemours KidsHealth.org.

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families and communities it serves. For more information, visit Nemours.org.

About The St. Joe Community Foundation:

The St Joe Community Foundation’s mission is to enrich the quality of life of the people who live, work, and play in Northwest Florida. Created in 1999, the Foundation provides grants to other 501(C)(3) entities for the areas of education, environmental stewardship, building healthier communities, and programs that honor the cultural arts. We believe that St Joe is creating communities that will have a long-range impact on the towns and lives of people in the region. The Foundation is funded exclusively by a transfer fee on the sale of real estate in certain communities and resorts St Joe develops. This fee applies the first time a property is sold, and on each resale. The Foundation is a separate entity from The St. Joe Company and has a separate Board of Directors. www.JoeFoundation.com

