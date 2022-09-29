Educators, Students Learn About Importance of Marine Life Through Grant Program

Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation’s Co-Chair, Jessica Harvey.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of St. Joe Community Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about St. Joe Community Foundation, visit https://www.joe.com/community-foundation.

Thanks to two organizations, teachers and students in Bay County are working to learn more about the importance of marine ecosystems, conservation and art. Soon, that opportunity will also be available in Walton County.

Last year, the St. Joe Community Foundation supplied a $99,500 grant, which helped 148 Bay County elementary and middle school teachers take professional development courses based on the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation lessons. More than 7,500 students in Bay County will also benefit from these lessons.

The teachers take everything they learn back to their classrooms to teach students. Educators are also given scientific equipment and education materials by the Foundation, to further guide their students through lessons related to marine ecosystems, conservation and art.

“Our teachers are so excited to have the opportunity to share this curriculum with their students,” said Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt. “These tools will help students better understand and appreciate our proximity to water and the creatures who live there.”

The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation curriculum is built on the videos, articles and papers from Dr. Harvey that cover decades of scientific research.

The Foundation works to make marine and environmental science more engaging though virtual fields trips that include diving with sharks, witnessing sea turtles nesting, and examining the impacts of pollution, climate change and overfishing on the marine world.

“At the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, we are committed to education and that’s why we were so excited to roll out our curriculum throughout Florida and beyond,” said Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation’s Co-Chair Jessica Harvey.

“It is critically important to inform, educate and engage young students on the importance of preserving our oceans and marine life,” said Harvey. “Through the educational initiatives we’ve launched, students learn about the world’s environment and wildlife. They come away with a better understanding of how they can help us in preserving our ecosystems for future generations.”

St. Joe Community Foundation Representative, April Wilkes.

Additional grants for $96,175 and $123,750 just approved by The St. Joe Community Foundation in September 2022 will allow the program to launch in Walton County and continue to grow in Bay County.

“The St. Joe Community Foundation aims to support local non-profits that work to make life better in their communities by focusing on education, environmental stewardship, cultural arts, and building healthy communities,” said The St. Joe Community Foundation’s Executive Director April Wilkes. “The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation touches on many of our key pillars, and we’re proud to be a part of the good work they do here in Northwest Florida.”

Local non-profits can apply for grants through The St. Joe Community Foundation at www.JoeFoundation.com.

Teachers in Walton and Bay County School Districts interested in participating in a Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation professional training should be on the lookout for notifications from their district for upcoming professional learning opportunities.

The GHOF will also be offering monthly virtual content overview sessions that teachers can sign up for through the GHOF.org website.

If you can help support the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation’s ongoing efforts, please visit the GHOF.org website and donate to their education program or sign up as a volunteer.

Check out pictures about this partnership in the photo gallery below.