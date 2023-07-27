GCSC Foundation receives $200,000 donation for the Gulf Coast Guarantee Program

The donation will support the Gulf Coast Guarantee’s mission of assisting high school students graduating from Bay, Gulf, and Franklin Counties with their tuition and fees.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of St. Joe Community Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about St. Joe Community Foundation, visit https://www.joe.com/community-foundation

The Gulf Coast State College Foundation is excited to announce that it received a donation from The St. Joe Community Foundation in the amount of $200,000. This is The St. Joe Community Foundation’s second gift to the Gulf Coast Guarantee, for a total contribution of $400,000. The donation will support the Gulf Coast Guarantee’s mission of assisting high school students graduating from Bay, Gulf, and Franklin Counties with their tuition and fees.

“We are pleased to continue our support for the Gulf Coast Guarantee scholarship program,” said April Wilkes, Executive Director of The St. Joe Community Foundation. “It continues to provide an affordable pathway for local students who may not otherwise have the opportunity to advance their education.”

The Gulf Coast Guarantee is the current scholarship campaign led by the GCSC Foundation. The Gulf Coast Guarantee is unlike any other in the state of Florida, and among only four other scholarships like it across the nation. It is responsible for a 25% increase in full-time freshmen enrollment at GCSC and has been awarded to over 1,000 students in just the first two years.

“The College is extremely grateful to the St. Joe Foundation for its contribution to the Gulf Coast Guarantee”, said Dr. Cheryl Flax-Hyman, GCSC Interim President. “This is yet one more way in which the St. Joe Foundation gives back to the community. The Gulf Coast Guarantee is an investment in the next generation but benefits everyone.”

ABOUT THE GCSC FOUNDATION

The Gulf Coast State College Foundation, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing scholarship opportunities and program support for students enrolled at Gulf Coast State College. The Foundation is committed to the belief that every deserving student merits a chance to continue his or her education regardless of cost.

The Foundation, with the support of individuals, businesses, other foundations and grants, has created and endowed more than 750 scholarships. For 55 years, the Foundation has served Gulf Coast State College by donating more than $26 million for scholarship and program support.

About The St. Joe Community Foundation:

The St Joe Community Foundation’s mission is to enrich the quality of life of the people who live, work, and play in Northwest Florida. Created in 1999, the Foundation provides grants to other 501(C)(3) entities for the areas of education, environmental stewardship, building healthier communities, and programs that honor the cultural arts. The Foundation is funded exclusively by a transfer fee on the sale of real estate in certain communities and resorts St Joe develops. This fee applies the first time a property is sold, and on each resale. The Foundation is a separate entity from The St. Joe Company and has a separate Board of Directors. www.JoeFoundation.com