“No Ordinary JOE” Scholarship Winners Announced

The names of 15 deserving local students receiving this year’s “No Ordinary JOE” scholarship have been announced! True to the scholarship’s name, these students are each exceptional, and are being rewarded with brand-new laptop computers and $3,000 scholarships to help fund their college tuition.

The winning students attend high school in Bay and Walton counties, and one student from each county will go on to receive an additional $10,000 scholarship.

These financial scholarships are being awarded by The St. Joe Community Foundation, the Bay Education Foundation and the Walton Education Foundation. The laptop computers were donated by Global IT, Reliable Copy and The St. Joe Company.

“We are proud to support the outstanding students who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a strong commitment to serving their communities,” said April Wilkes, Executive Director of The St Joe Community Foundation. “We are thrilled to provide these scholarships to assist in furthering their educational pursuits and future success.”

Bay County recipients were honored at the Bay District School meeting on March 21, and the Walton County recipients at the Walton County School District meeting on April 4.

Established in 2020, the “No Ordinary JOE” scholarship is awarded annually to high school students residing and attending school in Bay County and Walton County, FL who exhibit leadership with a strong sense of community and service. The Foundation’s Board of Trustees aims to recognize the community’s extraordinary students and award multiple levels of scholarships for nominated high school students.

The scholarships are funded by the St. Joe Community Foundation through grants to the Bay Education Foundation and the Walton Education Foundation. The St. Joe Community Foundation believes that by participating in community projects benefitting others, students can build a multitude of skills, learn problem-solving abilities, boost self-confidence and self-esteem, and develop overall better psychological, social, and cognitive thinking.

2023′s No Ordinary JOE Scholarship – Bay District Schools Winners:

Rachael Murphy McFatter, Arnold High School

Jordan Sikes, Bay High School

Veronika “Roni” Wiggins, Deane Bozeman School

Grant Matthew Seymour, Mosley High School

Dontevious “Malik” Telfair, New Horizons Learning Center

Han-Anh Vu, North Bay Haven Charter Academy

Dominick Ian Augusto, Palm Bay Preparatory Academy

Jeremiah Dawson, Rutherford High School

2023′s No Ordinary JOE Scholarship – Walton County School District Winners:

Dixie Geralds, Walton Academy Charter School

Kaylee Campbell, Walton High School

Morrigan Lee Burnham, Freeport High School

Ellie Wilder, Paxton School

Margaret Wallace, South Walton High School

Mia Tobin Xue Rhodes, Seacoast Collegiate High School

Nicholas Petrino, The WISE Center

Congratulations to all these students!

Rising senior year high school students who are interested in being nominated for a “No Ordinary JOE” scholarship should begin that process by inquiring at their school’s guidance department.

For more information on The St. Joe Community Foundation, visit www.JoeFoundation.com