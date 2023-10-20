“Turtle Train” helps to gently connect E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center’s campus

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of St. Joe Community Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about St. Joe Community Foundation, visit https://www.joe.com/community-foundation.

A grant from the St. Joe Community Foundation recently made it possible for the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center in Freeport to purchase a “Turtle Train” to help transport students and visitors between the E.O. Wilson Biophilia campus and the Camp Longleaf Campus. The grand funds were also used to build “train stops” (waiting areas) and educational signage along the route.

The core mission of the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center is to educate students and the public on the importance of biodiversity, to promote sustainability, and to encourage conservation, preservation, and restoration of local ecosystems.

Connecting the campus allows the not-for-profit group to expand their educational programming, serving more local students at no cost. Previously, the trail connecting the two campuses was a challenge for many visitors to the center. The new, upgraded pathways and vehicles help connect the two campuses and allow the staff to better integrate and expand the scope of services they provide.

“The St. Joe Community Foundation’s support is helping us foster meaningful connections between people and nature,” said Cindy Eisaman, Vice President of Development at the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center. “With the Turtle Train, we are not just enhancing accessibility to our campus; we are creating a pathway to inspire a lifelong love for our natural world. Together, we’re laying the tracks for a brighter, greener future.”

“The St. Joe Community Foundation’s support is helping us foster meaningful connections between people and nature,” said Cindy Eisaman, Vice President of Development at the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center. “With the Turtle Train, we are not just enhancing accessibility to our campus; we are creating a pathway to inspire a lifelong love for our natural world. Together, we’re laying the tracks for a brighter, greener future.”

The St Joe Community Foundation’s mission is to enrich the quality of life of the people who live, work, and play in Northwest Florida. Created in 1999, the Foundation provides grants to non-profits that support the four pillars of education, environmental stewardship, healthy communities, and the cultural arts. The Foundation is funded exclusively by a transfer fee on the sale of real estate in certain communities and resorts St Joe develops.

“The St. Joe Community Foundation is wholeheartedly committed to supporting organizations like the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center and other non-profits dedicated to promoting ecological stewardship in Northwest Florida,” says April Wilkes, Executive Director of The St. Joe Community Foundation. “We believe that a healthy environment is the cornerstone of thriving communities. The Biophilia Center’s work not only nurtures a deeper appreciation for our natural surroundings but also empowers individuals to get more involved in the protection and preservation of the amazing ecology here in Northwest Florida.”

To learn more about the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center, visit www.eowilsoncenter.org. Non-profit groups interested in learning how to apply for a grant from The St. Joe Community Foundation can do so at www.JoeFoundation.com. A full list of The St. Joe Community Foundation’s giving can be found on the website.