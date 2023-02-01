Walton County Students are reading to fight hunger

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of St Joe Community Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about St Joe Community Foundation, visit https://www.joe.com/community-foundation.

Walton County School District students are helping provide free lunches to fellow students in need, all through the power of reading!

It’s possible thanks to a grant from The St. Joe Community Foundation that awards $0.25 to the non-profit Food for Thought Outreach for each Accelerated Reader test that Walton County elementary school students complete with a score of 80% and above. Food For Thought then uses those funds to provide free meals to Walton County students in need.

Food for Thought and the Walton County School District are calling this their “Read to Feed” initiative, which is now in its second year. Last year, students successfully completed more than 185,000 accelerated reader tests throughout the school year, raising $46,290 through the grant. This year, students hope to read even more, and raise even more money to help provide free meals to students who are food insecure.

“Food insecurity is a community issue, and it demands a community response. That’s why we originally started Food For Thought Outreach, and we’ve since been able to provide hundreds of thousands of meals to students in Walton County as we pursue our mission of eliminating the negative impacts of hunger in local children,” says Tiffanie Nelson, Founder and CEO of Food For Thought Outreach. “Thanks to this grant, not only will we be able to continue our mission and achieve even more, but we are empowering the students of Walton County to get involved in helping their peers who may otherwise be going hungry.”

It costs Food For Thought Outreach about $7 to provide a free meal backpack to students who are signed up to receive them, which translates to one meal backpack per 28 AR points. Their summer services program for families provides a week’s worth of food at a time, which the Walton County students are earning for their peers in need with every 160 AR points.

“The Read to Feed program has been inspiring, and with the encouragement of School Board Superintendent Hughes we’ve seen the students of Walton County really step up their efforts in order to support their friends and classmates,” says The St. Joe Community Foundation Executive Director April Wilkes. “By assisting Food for Thought Outreach in their mission while simultaneously encouraging increases in literacy, this program provides double the positive impact for Walton County students.”

The Read to Feed initiative is continuing through the end of the school year, and the more accelerated reader tests that Walton County elementary school students successfully complete, the higher the resultant grant will be, and the more free, healthy meals can be provided by Food For Thought Outreach!

About The St. Joe Community Foundation:

The St Joe Community Foundation’s mission is to enrich the quality of life of the people who live, work, and play in Northwest Florida. Created in 1999, the Foundation provides grants to other 501(C)(3) entities for the areas of education, environmental stewardship, building healthier communities, and programs that honor the cultural arts. The Foundation is funded exclusively by a transfer fee on the sale of real estate in certain communities and resorts St Joe develops. This fee applies the first time a property is sold, and on each resale. The Foundation is a separate entity from The St. Joe Company and has a separate Board of Directors. www.JoeFoundation.com

About Food For Thought Outreach:

Established in 2010, Food For Thought Outreach started as a small family project to serve food insecure students in one school for one year. With a $300 budget, Founder Tiffanie Nelson partnered with her son’s school to begin providing critical access to food to children in need. Over the past eleven years, Food For Thought has grown into the go-to organization for fighting childhood hunger in Walton and Okaloosa Counties. The organization has grown to meet the ever-changing needs of the community and current provides weekly access to food to 3,400 food insecure school aged children across 34 school locations. https://fftfl.org