Who just received a $135,000 grant from St Joe Community Foundation?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of St. Joe Community Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about St. Joe Community Foundation, visit www.JoeFoundation.com.

A program intended to help local students improve their technology and computer skills is getting a helping hand from a local nonprofit organization.

The St. Joe Community Foundation awarded a $135,490 grant to FSU-Panama City’s Advancing Science and Career Education in New Technologies (ASCENT) Program. The ASCENT program’s mission is to expand educational opportunities in computing and integrated technology (IT) for students in the Florida Panhandle, with the goal of strengthening computer proficiency and expanding the availability of high-tech careers across the region.

The grant from The St. Joe Community Foundation will support the ASCENT program’s efforts to increase interest in technology, information security, and cybersecurity among middle and high school students by offering students and teachers technology training and certifications.

“Career and Technical Education (CTE) plays a critical role in ensuring our students are prepared for the real-world tasks that face them after graduation,” says Bay District School Superintendent Bill Husfelt. “CTE classes and clubs provide students with valuable hands-on experiences and the opportunity to explore a plethora of different career paths while they are still in middle and high school. We know this invaluable experience pays rich dividends for them later in life and we are incredibly grateful to everyone involved in this project.”

Dr. Larry Dennis, ASCENT Program Director noted, “This grant from The St. Joe Community Foundation directly supports local teachers and FSU-PC in creating and funding Integrated Technology Clubs (ITC). As a result, hundreds of local middle and high school students will enjoy hands on experience with computing technology, build computer skills, and learn about exciting career and educational opportunities.”

Created in 1999, The St. Joe Community Foundation provides grants to 501(C)(3) entities that work to improve local education, environmental stewardship, community health, or the cultural arts.

“It’s our mission to help enrich the quality of life for everyone in Northwest Florida,” says The St. Joe Community Foundation’s Executive Director, April Wilkes. “By supporting programs that improve educational opportunities in our community, like FSU-PC’s ASCENT Program, we’re equipping today’s students with the skills they will need to find great jobs and become the local business leaders of tomorrow.”

“We are excited about this generous gift from The St. Joe Community Foundation in support of the ASCENT Program,” said Randy Hanna, Dean of Florida State University Panama City. “The Foundation is a great community partner with a demonstrated commitment to education.”

For more information about ASCENT and how to be involved, visit https://pc.fsu.edu/ascent

Local non-profits can apply for grants through the St. Joe Community Foundation. Learn more at www.JoeFoundation.com