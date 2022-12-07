Free Library on Wheels gets St. Joe Grant to keep on rolling

The Bay County Public Library (BCPL) Foundation received a St. Joe Community Foundation grant for $26,500 to benefit the Foundation’s Free Library on Wheels (FLOW) and Little Free Libraries initiatives. FLOW visits after-school programs and special events distributing free books to children in effort to increase and improve literacy in Bay County. Literacy levels are drastically below where they should be for elementary school students, and have not caught up to pre-Hurricane Michael literacy levels.

This generous grant allows the BCPL Foundation to continue and expand a variety of literacy initiatives throughout Bay County, including the construction of additional Little Free Libraries and FLOW Book Boxes, to be located in areas with the most direct impact. The Foundation’s book inventory will be replenished with a new shipment of approximately 25,000 – 30,000 books. FLOW’s Books of Diversity project will purchase titles to reflect the diverse students of the area including English/Spanish language books. The Foundation will also be coordinating book drives with local schools.

(B Brant)

In addition, there will be a 2023 Elementary School Reading Challenge to help avoid the “summer slide” that often happens if students do not keep up their reading skills over the summer break. Elementary students who complete their reading challenges will be able to win fun prizes! The mission of the Bay County Public Library Foundation is to promote literacy and provide cultural enrichment that enhances the Bay County Public Library system and strengthens the community.

For more information or to volunteer to help distribute books with FLOW, visit https://bcplfoundation.org/ or email theflowforbay@gmail.com.