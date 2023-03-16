The Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) currently have the best odds in C-USA and the 39th-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +20000 on the moneyline.

The Owls are against the Memphis Tigers in the First Round. Tip time is scheduled for 9:20 PM ET on Friday, March 17. Memphis is favored by 1.5 points in this game. Bookmakers have set the over/under at 152.5.

Florida Atlantic NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +20000 39th Bet $100 to win $20000 Pre-Tournament +20000 38th Bet $100 to win $20000

Florida Atlantic Team Stats

Florida Atlantic has a +470 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.8 points per game. It is putting up 78.8 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball and is giving up 65.0 per contest to rank 41st in college basketball.

Florida Atlantic has a 26-1 record in games it was listed as the favorite, and a 3-2 record in games it was listed as underdogs.

The Owls are unbeaten in one-possession games (1-0) and games decided by six points or fewer (1-0).

Florida Atlantic is undefeated (1-0) when favored by three or fewer points this season, and is 25-1 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Florida Atlantic Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-1 | Q2 Record: 5-2 | Q3 Record: 10-0 | Q4 Record: 13-0

1-1 | 5-2 | 10-0 | 13-0 Florida Atlantic has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).

Florida Atlantic has 10 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Florida Atlantic is 13-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Florida Atlantic Players

Johnell Davis leads the Owls in scoring, putting up 13.5 points per game.

Florida Atlantic is led in rebounding by Vladislav Goldin's 6.4 rebounds per game and assists by Nicholas Boyd's 2.5 assists per game.

Alijah Martin is the top three-point shooter for the Owls, hitting 2.0 per contest.

Florida Atlantic's steals leader is Davis, who grabs 1.5 per game. Goldin leads the team averaging 1.2 blocks a game.

