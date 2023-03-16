Miami Odds to Win 2023 March Madness
Oddsmakers have assigned the Miami Hurricanes (25-7) the 20th-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +5000 on the moneyline.
The Hurricanes play the Drake Bulldogs, beginning at 7:25 PM ET on Friday, March 17 in the First Round. Miami is a 1.5-point favorite, with the over/under set at 146.5.
Miami NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds
|Odds
|NCAA Rank
|Payout
|Current
|+5000
|20th
|Bet $100 to win $5000
|Pre-Tournament
|+5000
|20th
|Bet $100 to win $5000
|Pre-New Year
|+8000
|27th
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|Preseason
|+8000
|28th
|Bet $100 to win $8000
Miami Team Stats
- Miami averages 79.4 points per game (23rd in college basketball) while giving up 72.1 per outing (240th in college basketball). It has a +233 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 7.3 points per game.
- Miami has a 19-3 record in games it was listed as favorites, while finishing 4-4 when listed as the underdog.
- In one-possession games, the Hurricanes are 1-0. They also have won every game decided by two possessions or less (1-0).
- Miami has tallied three wins when favored by three or fewer points (3-1), and it has sported a 16-2 record in tilts when favored by 3.5 points or more.
Miami Quadrant Records
- Q1 Record: 5-5 | Q2 Record: 6-0 | Q3 Record: 6-1 | Q4 Record: 8-1
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, Miami is 5-5 (.500%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.
- Miami has six wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.
Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus
Best Miami Players
- The Hurricanes points and assists leader is Isaiah Wong. He averages 16.2 points per game and contributes 3.4 assists.
- Norchad Omier paces Miami with 9.7 rebounds per game.
- Nijel Pack is the top three-point shooter for the Hurricanes, knocking down 2.4 per contest.
- Miami's steals leader is Wong, who collects 1.4 per game. Omier leads the team averaging 1.3 blocks a contest.
