The Florida State Seminoles (8-16, 6-7 ACC) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Syracuse Orange (14-10, 7-6 ACC) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Florida State vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

TV: ESPN

Florida State Stats Insights

The Seminoles make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

Florida State is 8-8 when it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.

The Seminoles are the 325th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Orange rank 181st.

The Seminoles record only 0.4 fewer points per game (70.1) than the Orange allow (70.5).

Florida State has an 8-5 record when putting up more than 70.5 points.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison

Florida State averages 72.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 69.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Seminoles are surrendering 73 points per game at home. Away from home, they are allowing 76.6.

Florida State is making 6.9 treys per game, which is 0.4 more than it is averaging on the road (6.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 34.7% at home and 36.1% on the road.

Florida State Schedule