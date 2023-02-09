The North Florida Ospreys (10-14, 5-7 ASUN) and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-11, 4-8 ASUN) are scheduled to match up on Thursday at UNF Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Zach Anderson is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch FGCU vs. North Florida

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: UNF Arena

UNF Arena Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+ | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

FGCU's Last Game

FGCU dropped its previous game to the North Alabama, 87-85 in OT, on Saturday. Isaiah Thompson led the way with 24 points, plus one rebound and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Thompson 24 1 2 1 0 6 Chase Johnston 21 2 2 0 0 4 Zach Anderson 14 6 3 1 1 0

FGCU Players to Watch

Anderson is the Eagles' top rebounder (7.3 per game), and he delivers 12.6 points and 2.2 assists.

Thompson leads the Eagles in scoring (14.7 points per game) and assists (2.8), and averages 2.1 rebounds. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Chase Johnston is averaging 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 40.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.

Caleb Catto paces the Eagles in assists (3.2 per game), and averages 7.5 points and 3.7 rebounds. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Eagles receive 9.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Andre Weir.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)