Thursday's contest at Tudor Fieldhouse has the Rice Owls (15-6) matching up with the Florida Atlantic Owls (12-10) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-56 victory as our model heavily favors Rice.

The Florida Atlantic Owls dropped their most recent matchup 73-59 against Charlotte on Saturday.

Florida Atlantic vs. Rice Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Florida Atlantic vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 72, Florida Atlantic 56

Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis

The Owls' best victory this season came against the North Texas Lady Eagles, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 112) in our computer rankings. The Owls brought home the 66-61 win at home on December 29.

Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Best Wins

80-75 at home over UAB (No. 193) on February 2

70-60 at home over Florida International (No. 216) on December 13

76-66 on the road over Florida International (No. 216) on January 11

67-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 281) on December 2

81-66 at home over UTSA (No. 297) on January 19

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights