Thursday's game that pits the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-12) against the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (15-8) at Allen Arena should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-59 in favor of Jacksonville. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Dolphins' last game on Saturday ended in a 57-48 loss to Stetson.

Jacksonville vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Jacksonville vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 62, Lipscomb 59

Jacksonville Schedule Analysis

When the Dolphins beat the Florida International Panthers, who are ranked No. 216 in our computer rankings, on November 19 by a score of 82-71, it was their best victory of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Dolphins are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most losses.

Jacksonville 2022-23 Best Wins

74-51 at home over North Florida (No. 217) on January 26

71-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 312) on December 3

75-62 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 335) on November 27

77-64 at home over Bellarmine (No. 340) on January 2

74-54 at home over Florida A&M (No. 354) on December 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Jacksonville Performance Insights