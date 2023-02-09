Top North Florida Players to Watch vs. FGCU - February 9
When the North Florida Ospreys (10-14, 5-7 ASUN) and Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-11, 4-8 ASUN) match up at UNF Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, Carter Hendricksen will be a player to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN+.
How to Watch North Florida vs. FGCU
- Game Day: Thursday, February 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: UNF Arena
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
North Florida's Last Game
North Florida was victorious in its most recent game versus the Jacksonville, 65-58, on Saturday. Jose Placer led the way with 21 points, and also had zero rebounds and five assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jose Placer
|21
|0
|5
|2
|0
|4
|Carter Hendricksen
|16
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Oscar Berry
|11
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
North Florida Players to Watch
Hendricksen is tops on the Ospreys with 16.5 points per contest and 6.3 rebounds, while also putting up 2 assists.
Jarius Hicklen posts a team-leading 2.8 assists per contest. He is also averaging 11.3 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 34.6% from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
Placer is averaging 13.7 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.
Jadyn Parker averages 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 57.5% from the field.
Dorian James is putting up 5.8 points, 1.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Carter Hendricksen
|19.8
|6.3
|2.1
|1
|0.5
|3
|Jose Placer
|17.3
|2.7
|2.5
|0.6
|0.1
|3.7
|Dorian James
|6.1
|5.3
|1.4
|0.4
|0.6
|0.2
|Jadyn Parker
|5.3
|3.4
|0.9
|0.5
|2.2
|0
|Jarius Hicklen
|7.2
|3
|2.1
|0.5
|0.1
|1
