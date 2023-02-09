When the North Florida Ospreys (10-14, 5-7 ASUN) and Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-11, 4-8 ASUN) match up at UNF Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, Carter Hendricksen will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch North Florida vs. FGCU

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: UNF Arena

UNF Arena Location: Jacksonville, Florida

TV: ESPN+

North Florida's Last Game

North Florida was victorious in its most recent game versus the Jacksonville, 65-58, on Saturday. Jose Placer led the way with 21 points, and also had zero rebounds and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jose Placer 21 0 5 2 0 4 Carter Hendricksen 16 4 3 1 0 3 Oscar Berry 11 3 0 0 0 3

North Florida Players to Watch

Hendricksen is tops on the Ospreys with 16.5 points per contest and 6.3 rebounds, while also putting up 2 assists.

Jarius Hicklen posts a team-leading 2.8 assists per contest. He is also averaging 11.3 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 34.6% from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Placer is averaging 13.7 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Jadyn Parker averages 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 57.5% from the field.

Dorian James is putting up 5.8 points, 1.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)