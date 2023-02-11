Saturday's game at Moore Gymnasium has the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (9-12) taking on the Alcorn State Lady Braves (9-13) at 2:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 68-59 victory for Bethune-Cookman, who are favored by our model.

The Lady Wildcats won their most recent outing 66-62 against Texas Southern on Monday.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 68, Alcorn State 59

Bethune-Cookman Schedule Analysis

On January 16, the Lady Wildcats claimed their signature win of the season, a 63-61 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 253) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Bethune-Cookman is 9-5 (.643%) -- tied for the 35th-most wins.

Bethune-Cookman 2022-23 Best Wins

55-46 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on January 30

66-62 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 263) on February 6

69-66 at home over Alabama State (No. 264) on January 28

63-46 on the road over Grambling (No. 279) on January 7

59-49 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 311) on February 4

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights