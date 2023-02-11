FGCU vs. Stetson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (23-3) and the Stetson Hatters (11-14) squaring off at Edmunds Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-58 victory for heavily favored FGCU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Eagles will look for another victory over the Hatters after a 100-58 win on Wednesday.
FGCU vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
FGCU vs. Stetson Score Prediction
- Prediction: FGCU 69, Stetson 58
FGCU Schedule Analysis
- Against the Kentucky Wildcats, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Eagles captured their signature win of the season on December 18, a 69-63 road victory.
- FGCU has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).
FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 81) on January 2
- 81-62 at home over Old Dominion (No. 90) on November 7
- 68-60 over San Diego (No. 96) on November 20
- 91-81 on the road over Mercer (No. 104) on December 21
- 64-57 at home over Mercer (No. 104) on December 29
FGCU Performance Insights
- The Eagles put up 79.7 points per game (13th in college basketball) while giving up 57.3 per contest (36th in college basketball). They have a +581 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 22.4 points per game.
- In ASUN games, FGCU has averaged 5.2 more points (84.9) than overall (79.7) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Eagles are scoring 2.2 fewer points per game at home (80) than away (82.2).
- At home FGCU is conceding 52.7 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than it is on the road (58.6).
- The Eagles are posting 87.2 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 7.5 more than their average for the season (79.7).
