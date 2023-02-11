Saturday's game features the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (23-3) and the Stetson Hatters (11-14) squaring off at Edmunds Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-58 victory for heavily favored FGCU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Eagles will look for another victory over the Hatters after a 100-58 win on Wednesday.

FGCU vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

FGCU vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 69, Stetson 58

FGCU Schedule Analysis

Against the Kentucky Wildcats, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Eagles captured their signature win of the season on December 18, a 69-63 road victory.

FGCU has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).

FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins

70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 81) on January 2

81-62 at home over Old Dominion (No. 90) on November 7

68-60 over San Diego (No. 96) on November 20

91-81 on the road over Mercer (No. 104) on December 21

64-57 at home over Mercer (No. 104) on December 29

FGCU Performance Insights