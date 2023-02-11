Saturday's contest features the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (13-10) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (12-11) squaring off at Thomas Assembly Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-53 win for heavily favored Louisiana Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Owls' most recent outing on Thursday ended in an 85-64 loss to Rice.

Florida Atlantic vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Florida Atlantic vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 72, Florida Atlantic 53

Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis

When the Owls took down the North Texas Lady Eagles, who are ranked No. 112 in our computer rankings, on December 29 by a score of 66-61, it was their best victory of the season so far.

Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Best Wins

80-75 at home over UAB (No. 193) on February 2

70-60 at home over Florida International (No. 216) on December 13

76-66 on the road over Florida International (No. 216) on January 11

67-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 281) on December 2

81-66 at home over UTSA (No. 297) on January 19

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights