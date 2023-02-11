Florida Atlantic vs. Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (13-10) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (12-11) squaring off at Thomas Assembly Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-53 win for heavily favored Louisiana Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Owls' most recent outing on Thursday ended in an 85-64 loss to Rice.
Florida Atlantic vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Florida Atlantic vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana Tech 72, Florida Atlantic 53
Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis
- When the Owls took down the North Texas Lady Eagles, who are ranked No. 112 in our computer rankings, on December 29 by a score of 66-61, it was their best victory of the season so far.
Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-75 at home over UAB (No. 193) on February 2
- 70-60 at home over Florida International (No. 216) on December 13
- 76-66 on the road over Florida International (No. 216) on January 11
- 67-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 281) on December 2
- 81-66 at home over UTSA (No. 297) on January 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Florida Atlantic Performance Insights
- The Owls score 65.5 points per game (178th in college basketball) and concede 65.4 (216th in college basketball) for a +2 scoring differential overall.
- In conference play, Florida Atlantic is putting up more points (66.1 per game) than it is overall (65.5) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Owls score 70.1 points per game. Away, they score 60.5.
- At home, Florida Atlantic allows 60.3 points per game. Away, it allows 71.0.
- The Owls are averaging 67.6 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 2.1 more than their average for the season (65.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.