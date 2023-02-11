Florida International vs. Rice Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game at Tudor Fieldhouse has the Rice Owls (16-6) matching up with the Florida International Panthers (12-11) at 2:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 68-60 victory for Rice, who are favored by our model.
The Panthers' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 76-65 loss to Louisiana Tech.
Florida International vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
Florida International vs. Rice Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rice 68, Florida International 60
Florida International Schedule Analysis
- On January 5 versus the Charlotte 49ers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 82) in our computer rankings, the Panthers registered their signature win of the season, a 71-63 victory on the road.
- Florida International has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (four).
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Owls are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories.
Florida International 2022-23 Best Wins
- 50-44 at home over Charlotte (No. 82) on February 2
- 86-67 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on December 31
- 91-89 on the road over UAB (No. 193) on January 7
- 84-81 at home over UAB (No. 193) on February 4
- 72-70 at home over UTEP (No. 199) on January 19
Florida International Performance Insights
- The Panthers put up 69.7 points per game (100th in college basketball) while allowing 68.9 per contest (293rd in college basketball). They have a +20 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Florida International has averaged 65.4 points per game in C-USA action, and 69.7 overall.
- At home, the Panthers score 73.1 points per game. On the road, they average 63.4.
- At home Florida International is allowing 66.6 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than it is on the road (73.1).
- The Panthers are averaging 60.8 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 8.9 fewer points than their average for the season (69.7).
