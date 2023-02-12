Sunday's game between the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (16-9) and Florida Gators (14-10) going head to head at Stegeman Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Gators are coming off of a 73-56 loss to Mississippi State in their most recent game on Thursday.

Florida vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Florida vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 68, Florida 62

Florida Schedule Analysis

On December 4, the Gators registered their signature win of the season, a 69-65 victory over the Dayton Flyers, who are a top 50 team (No. 40), according to our computer rankings.

The Gators have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 36th-most in Division I. But they also have six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 27th-most.

Florida has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three), but it also has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (four).

Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

76-73 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 11

61-54 at home over Texas A&M (No. 67) on February 2

55-48 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on January 1

73-55 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on January 22

77-73 over Houston (No. 76) on November 26

Florida Performance Insights