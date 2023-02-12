The Virginia Tech Hokies (19-4) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (20-6) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles put up an average of 83 points per game, 25 more points than the 58 the Hokies allow to opponents.

Florida State is 16-1 when allowing fewer than 74 points.

When it scores more than 58 points, Florida State is 20-5.

The Hokies put up 7.5 more points per game (74) than the Seminoles give up (66.5).

Virginia Tech has an 18-0 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Virginia Tech has a 19-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 83 points.

The Hokies shoot 45% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Seminoles concede defensively.

The Seminoles' 40.9 shooting percentage from the field is two higher than the Hokies have given up.

