How to Watch the Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (19-4) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (20-6) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Seminoles put up an average of 83 points per game, 25 more points than the 58 the Hokies allow to opponents.
- Florida State is 16-1 when allowing fewer than 74 points.
- When it scores more than 58 points, Florida State is 20-5.
- The Hokies put up 7.5 more points per game (74) than the Seminoles give up (66.5).
- Virginia Tech has an 18-0 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.
- Virginia Tech has a 19-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 83 points.
- The Hokies shoot 45% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Seminoles concede defensively.
- The Seminoles' 40.9 shooting percentage from the field is two higher than the Hokies have given up.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|Duke
|W 70-57
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/2/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 72-44
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 86-82
|Watsco Center
|2/12/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/16/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/19/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
