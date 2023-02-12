A pair of streaking squads square off when the South Florida Bulls (22-4) host the Houston Cougars (9-13) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Bulls are putting their 12-game winning streak on the line versus the Cougars, victors in three in a row.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

South Florida vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

The Cougars average 8.1 more points per game (66.5) than the Bulls give up to opponents (58.4).

When Houston allows fewer than 70.4 points, it is 8-9.

Houston is 9-10 when it scores more than 58.4 points.

The 70.4 points per game the Bulls put up are 8.6 more points than the Cougars give up (61.8).

When South Florida scores more than 61.8 points, it is 20-1.

South Florida's record is 20-2 when it gives up fewer than 66.5 points.

The Bulls shoot 42.7% from the field, 2.3% higher than the Cougars concede defensively.

The Cougars make 35.8% of their shots from the field, 4.9% lower than the Bulls' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Florida Schedule