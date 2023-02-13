Monday's game at Moore Gymnasium has the Jackson State Lady Tigers (14-8) squaring off against the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-12) at 5:30 PM ET (on February 13). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 80-57 victory for heavily favored Jackson State.

The Lady Wildcats head into this contest following a 68-60 victory over Alcorn State on Saturday.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 80, Bethune-Cookman 57

Bethune-Cookman Schedule Analysis

The Lady Wildcats defeated the No. 253-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes, 63-61, on January 16, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Bethune-Cookman is 10-5 (.667%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

Bethune-Cookman 2022-23 Best Wins

55-46 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on January 30

66-62 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 263) on February 6

69-66 at home over Alabama State (No. 264) on January 28

63-46 on the road over Grambling (No. 279) on January 7

59-49 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 311) on February 4

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights