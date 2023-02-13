Florida A&M vs. Alcorn State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 13
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (5-18) and Alcorn State Lady Braves (9-14) matching up at Al Lawson Center has a projected final score of 64-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida A&M, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 5:30 PM ET on February 13.
The Rattlerettes head into this game after a 68-53 loss to Jackson State on Saturday.
Florida A&M vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida
Florida A&M vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida A&M 64, Alcorn State 62
Florida A&M Schedule Analysis
- On January 28, the Rattlerettes captured their signature win of the season, a 69-67 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 255) in our computer rankings.
- Florida A&M has nine losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.
Florida A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-55 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 263) on February 4
- 65-57 at home over Georgia State (No. 285) on November 15
- 69-53 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on January 16
Florida A&M Performance Insights
- The Rattlerettes have been outscored by 13.0 points per game (scoring 58.9 points per game to rank 294th in college basketball while giving up 71.9 per contest to rank 331st in college basketball) and have a -300 scoring differential overall.
- Florida A&M's offense has been better in SWAC games this season, tallying 60.0 points per contest, compared to its season average of 58.9 PPG.
- Offensively the Rattlerettes have fared better in home games this season, scoring 64.6 points per game, compared to 55.2 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, Florida A&M is giving up 69.2 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 73.6.
- The Rattlerettes have been putting up 62.1 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 58.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
