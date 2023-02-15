Wednesday's 7:00 PM ET game between the Clemson Tigers (18-7, 10-4 ACC) and the Florida State Seminoles (8-18, 6-9 ACC) at Littlejohn Coliseum features the Tigers' PJ Hall and the Seminoles' Matthew Cleveland as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN3.

TV: ESPN3

Florida State's Last Game

In its most recent game, Florida State lost to the Pittsburgh on Saturday, 83-75. Its top scorer was Jalen Warley with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Warley 23 4 2 1 0 1 Caleb Mills 16 6 3 2 0 1 Cameron Corhen 13 5 1 0 0 0

Florida State Players to Watch

Cleveland is the Seminoles' top scorer (14 points per game) and rebounder (7.8), and puts up 2 assists.

Caleb Mills leads the Seminoles in assists (3.6 per game), and puts up 12.7 points and 2.9 rebounds. He also puts up 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Darin Green Jr. gives the Seminoles 13.9 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Warley gives the Seminoles 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Seminoles get 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Cameron Corhen.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)