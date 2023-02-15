The South Florida Bulls (10-15, 3-9 AAC) travel to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-19, 1-12 AAC) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

South Florida vs. Tulsa Game Info

South Florida Stats Insights

The Bulls' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Golden Hurricane have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

South Florida has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Bulls are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Hurricane sit at 242nd.

The Bulls' 72.4 points per game are 5.4 fewer points than the 77.8 the Golden Hurricane allow.

When South Florida allows fewer than 67 points, it is 5-2.

South Florida Home & Away Comparison

South Florida averages 71.5 points per game at home, and 74.5 away.

At home, the Bulls give up 69.4 points per game. On the road, they allow 78.4.

Beyond the arc, South Florida makes more triples on the road (7.9 per game) than at home (6.8), and makes a higher percentage away (36.2%) than at home (32.7%).

South Florida Schedule