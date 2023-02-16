The Florida State Seminoles (20-7) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Syracuse Orange (16-10) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Florida State vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison

The Orange score an average of 74.1 points per game, seven more points than the 67.1 the Seminoles give up to opponents.

Syracuse is 16-8 when allowing fewer than 82.6 points.

When it scores more than 67.1 points, Syracuse is 13-3.

The Seminoles put up 82.6 points per game, 15 more points than the 67.6 the Orange allow.

When Florida State puts up more than 67.6 points, it is 20-6.

Florida State has a 16-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.1 points.

The Seminoles shoot 41.7% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Orange concede defensively.

