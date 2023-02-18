FGCU vs. Stetson: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-12, 6-9 ASUN) and the Stetson Hatters (15-11, 10-5 ASUN) hit the court at Alico Arena on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.
FGCU vs. Stetson Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Where: Fort Myers, Florida
- Venue: Alico Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
FGCU Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 11 of FGCU's 20 games with a set total.
- So far this season, the Eagles have put together a 10-15-0 record against the spread.
- Stetson sports a 13-7-0 ATS record this season compared to the 10-15-0 mark from FGCU.
FGCU vs. Stetson Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|FGCU
|71
|146.9
|68.9
|141.4
|140.8
|Stetson
|75.9
|146.9
|72.5
|141.4
|139.3
Additional FGCU Insights & Trends
- FGCU has two wins against the spread, and is 3-7 overall, in its past 10 games.
- The Eagles have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.
- The Eagles are 4-11-0 ATS in conference play this season.
- The Eagles average just 1.5 fewer points per game (71) than the Hatters give up (72.5).
- FGCU has a 5-6 record against the spread and an 8-5 record overall when putting up more than 72.5 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
FGCU vs. Stetson Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|FGCU
|10-15-0
|11-14-0
|Stetson
|13-7-0
|14-6-0
FGCU vs. Stetson Home/Away Splits
|FGCU
|Stetson
|7-3
|Home Record
|8-1
|6-9
|Away Record
|6-9
|3-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-1-0
|4-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-5-0
|77.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|85.6
|66.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.9
|3-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-2-0
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-4-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.