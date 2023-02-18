Saturday's contest at Dunn-Oliver Acadome has the Alabama State Lady Hornets (12-12) going head to head against the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (5-19) at 4:30 PM ET on February 18. Our computer prediction projects a 70-62 win for Alabama State, who are favored by our model.

The Rattlerettes lost their most recent matchup 73-67 against Alcorn State on Monday.

Florida A&M vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Florida A&M vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama State 70, Florida A&M 62

Florida A&M Schedule Analysis

The Rattlerettes notched their best win of the season on November 15, when they defeated the Georgia State Lady Panthers, who rank No. 251 in our computer rankings, 65-57.

Florida A&M has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (10).

Florida A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 280) on January 28

66-55 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 338) on February 4

69-53 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 358) on January 16

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Florida A&M Performance Insights