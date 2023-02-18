Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (21-4) and Florida International Panthers (12-12) going head to head at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a projected final score of 76-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Middle Tennessee, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on February 18.
Last time out, the Panthers lost 67-58 to Rice on Saturday.
Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 76, Florida International 58
Florida International Schedule Analysis
- On January 19, the Panthers registered their best win of the season, a 72-70 victory over the UTEP Miners, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 116) in our computer rankings.
- Florida International has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (five).
Florida International 2022-23 Best Wins
- 50-44 at home over Charlotte (No. 185) on February 2
- 71-63 on the road over Charlotte (No. 185) on January 5
- 51-48 at home over UTSA (No. 193) on January 21
- 86-67 at home over North Texas (No. 202) on December 31
- 91-89 on the road over UAB (No. 210) on January 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Florida International Performance Insights
- The Panthers have a +11 scoring differential, putting up 69.3 points per game (105th in college basketball) and giving up 68.8 (292nd in college basketball).
- With 64.9 points per game in C-USA matchups, Florida International is posting 4.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (69.3 PPG).
- The Panthers are posting 73.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 10.3 more points than they're averaging in road games (62.8).
- Defensively, Florida International has been better in home games this season, giving up 66.6 points per game, compared to 72.4 away from home.
- The Panthers have been scoring 60.0 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's much lower than the 69.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.