Jacksonville vs. Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Swisher Gymnasium has the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-11) squaring off against the Jacksonville Dolphins (10-14) at 1:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 63-61 win for Jacksonville State, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Dolphins dropped their most recent game 54-47 against Kennesaw State on Thursday.
Jacksonville vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jacksonville State 63, Jacksonville 61
Jacksonville Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Dolphins took down the Austin Peay Governors 55-52 on February 11.
Jacksonville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-71 at home over Florida International (No. 206) on November 19
- 75-62 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 256) on November 27
- 77-64 at home over Bellarmine (No. 295) on January 2
- 71-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 318) on December 3
- 74-54 at home over Florida A&M (No. 328) on December 29
Jacksonville Performance Insights
- The Dolphins score 63.9 points per game (204th in college basketball) and allow 64.1 (172nd in college basketball) for a -5 scoring differential overall.
- With 59.1 points per game in ASUN tilts, Jacksonville is tallying 4.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (63.9 PPG).
- The Dolphins are scoring 68.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 9.2 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (59.3).
- In home games, Jacksonville is giving up 11.5 fewer points per game (58.3) than in road games (69.8).
- On offense, the Dolphins have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 55.4 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 63.9 they've put up over the course of this year.
