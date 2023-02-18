The Vegas Golden Knights (33-18-4) will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning (35-16-3) at home on Saturday, February 18 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet RM.

Over the past 10 games for the Lightning, their offense has scored 30 goals while their defense has given up 25 (they have a 6-2-2 record in those games). In 37 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored five goals (13.5% conversion rate).

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will emerge victorious in Saturday's hockey action.

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (+105)

Golden Knights (+105) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.6)

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a 35-16-3 record overall, with a 7-3-10 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

In the 12 games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-2-1 record (good for 19 points).

In the seven games this season the Lightning scored only one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).

Tampa Bay has lost all six games this season when it scored two goals.

The Lightning are 34-4-2 in the 40 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 70 points).

In the 21 games when Tampa Bay has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 15-5-1 record (31 points).

In the 31 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 20-9-2 (42 points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 22 games. The Lightning finished 14-7-1 in those contests (29 points).

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 5th 3.5 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 12th 2.87 Goals Allowed 2.76 10th 12th 32.3 Shots 32.7 10th 18th 31.5 Shots Allowed 30.1 9th 3rd 25.3% Power Play % 21.4% 18th 10th 80.9% Penalty Kill % 79.5% 17th

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

