The Tampa Bay Lightning (35-16-3) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (33-18-4, winners of four straight) at T-Mobile Arena. The game on Saturday, February 18 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet RM.

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet RM Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-125) Golden Knights (+105) 6.5

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have put together a 32-11 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Tampa Bay is 30-9 (winning 76.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Lightning's implied win probability is 55.6%.

In 26 games this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 189 (6th) Goals 176 (14th) 155 (10th) Goals Allowed 152 (9th) 47 (4th) Power Play Goals 31 (24th) 33 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 27 (3rd)

Lightning Advanced Stats

Five of Tampa Bay's last 10 contests went over.

The Lightning and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During the past 10 games, the Lightning have scored 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Lightning create the sixth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 189 this season.

The Lightning are ranked 10th in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 155 total goals (2.9 per game).

The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +34.

