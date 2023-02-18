The SMU Mustangs' (15-8) AAC schedule includes Saturday's game against the South Florida Bulls (23-5) at Yuengling Center. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

South Florida vs. SMU Scoring Comparison

  • The Mustangs score 5.9 more points per game (64.2) than the Bulls allow (58.3).
  • When SMU gives up fewer than 70.4 points, it is 14-5.
  • SMU is 12-3 when it scores more than 58.3 points.
  • The 70.4 points per game the Bulls average are 12.3 more points than the Mustangs allow (58.1).
  • South Florida has a 21-2 record when putting up more than 58.1 points.
  • South Florida has a 19-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.2 points.
  • The Bulls shoot 44% from the field, only 1.8% higher than the Mustangs allow defensively.

South Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/4/2023 @ SMU W 65-63 Moody Coliseum
2/12/2023 Houston L 71-69 Yuengling Center
2/15/2023 @ UCF W 73-44 Addition Financial Arena
2/18/2023 SMU - Yuengling Center
2/22/2023 Tulsa - Yuengling Center
3/1/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.