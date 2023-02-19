Sunday's game features the LSU Lady Tigers (24-1) and the Florida Gators (14-12) facing off at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-61 win for heavily favored LSU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Gators head into this game following an 87-56 loss to South Carolina on Thursday.

Florida vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Florida vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 78, Florida 61

Florida Schedule Analysis

Against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Gators captured their best win of the season on December 11, a 76-73 road victory.

The Gators have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (eight).

Florida has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).

Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

61-52 over Green Bay (No. 64) on November 24

77-73 over Houston (No. 76) on November 26

73-55 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 121) on January 22

61-54 at home over Texas A&M (No. 124) on February 2

55-48 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 124) on January 1

Florida Performance Insights