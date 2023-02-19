Florida vs. LSU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game features the LSU Lady Tigers (24-1) and the Florida Gators (14-12) facing off at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-61 win for heavily favored LSU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Gators head into this game following an 87-56 loss to South Carolina on Thursday.
Florida vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Florida vs. LSU Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 78, Florida 61
Florida Schedule Analysis
- Against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Gators captured their best win of the season on December 11, a 76-73 road victory.
- The Gators have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (eight).
- Florida has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).
Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-52 over Green Bay (No. 64) on November 24
- 77-73 over Houston (No. 76) on November 26
- 73-55 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 121) on January 22
- 61-54 at home over Texas A&M (No. 124) on February 2
- 55-48 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 124) on January 1
Florida Performance Insights
- The Gators score 69 points per game (111th in college basketball) and allow 68.3 (280th in college basketball) for a +18 scoring differential overall.
- Florida is posting 61.7 points per game this year in conference games, which is 7.3 fewer points per game than its season average (69).
- Offensively the Gators have played better in home games this season, putting up 74 points per game, compared to 61.5 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, Florida is ceding 61.5 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 75.6.
- In their last 10 games, the Gators have been racking up 60.6 points per contest, an average that's significantly lower than the 69 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
