Sunday's game that pits the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (17-9) against the Syracuse Orange (16-11) at JMA Wireless Dome should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-68 in favor of Miami (FL). Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Hurricanes' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 59-54 win over Clemson.

Miami (FL) vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Miami (FL) vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 70, Syracuse 69

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Hurricanes took down the No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies, 77-66, on January 8.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hurricanes are 4-6 (.400%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories, but also tied for the 45th-most losses.

Miami (FL) has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins

86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 24/AP Poll)) on February 9

62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll)) on January 5

59-54 at home over Clemson (No. 70) on February 16

69-66 on the road over Clemson (No. 70) on February 2

55-43 at home over Wake Forest (No. 80) on January 15

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Miami (FL) Performance Insights