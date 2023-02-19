The Syracuse Orange (16-11) face the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (17-9) on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET in ACC action.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: Marquee Sports Network

Miami (FL) vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes score only 3.4 more points per game (71.4) than the Orange allow (68).

When Miami (FL) allows fewer than 73.7 points, it is 16-4.

When it scores more than 68 points, Miami (FL) is 12-4.

The Orange put up 11.4 more points per game (73.7) than the Hurricanes allow (62.3).

When Syracuse scores more than 62.3 points, it is 15-7.

Syracuse has an 11-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.4 points.

The Orange shoot 36.8% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Hurricanes concede defensively.

The Hurricanes' 41 shooting percentage is 4.3 lower than the Orange have given up.

Miami (FL) Schedule