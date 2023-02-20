Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 20
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game features the Alabama State Lady Hornets (13-12) and the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-14) matching up at Dunn-Oliver Acadome in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 65-64 victory for Alabama State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on February 20.
The Lady Wildcats are coming off of a 50-48 loss to Alabama A&M in their last outing on Saturday.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama
Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama State 65, Bethune-Cookman 64
Bethune-Cookman Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Lady Wildcats took down the Alabama State Lady Hornets at home on January 28 by a score of 69-66.
Bethune-Cookman 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-61 at home over UAPB (No. 273) on January 16
- 59-49 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 276) on February 4
- 55-46 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 278) on January 30
- 63-46 on the road over Grambling (No. 290) on January 7
- 68-60 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292) on February 11
Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights
- The Lady Wildcats have a -88 scoring differential, falling short by 3.6 points per game. They're putting up 60.7 points per game, 268th in college basketball, and are giving up 64.3 per outing to rank 176th in college basketball.
- Bethune-Cookman has averaged 1.4 more points in SWAC games (62.1) than overall (60.7).
- At home, the Lady Wildcats average 60.2 points per game. Away, they score 60.5.
- Bethune-Cookman is allowing fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than away (66.5).
- The Lady Wildcats are putting up 58.9 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 1.8 fewer points than their average for the season (60.7).
