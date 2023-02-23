FGCU vs. Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at KSU Convocation Center has the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (26-3) taking on the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (12-14) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-58 victory for heavily favored FGCU.
The Eagles are coming off of a 55-42 victory over Austin Peay in their last outing on Saturday.
FGCU vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
FGCU vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction
- Prediction: FGCU 75, Kennesaw State 58
FGCU Schedule Analysis
- Against the Liberty Lady Flames on January 2, the Eagles registered their best win of the season, a 70-53 home victory.
- FGCU has 14 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.
FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 110) on December 18
- 68-60 over San Diego (No. 121) on November 20
- 65-45 on the road over Hawaii (No. 153) on November 18
- 63-50 on the road over Hawaii (No. 153) on November 26
- 55-42 at home over Austin Peay (No. 155) on February 18
FGCU Performance Insights
- The Eagles' +621 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.3 points per game (16th in college basketball) while allowing 56.9 per contest (32nd in college basketball).
- FGCU has averaged 3 more points in ASUN action (81.3) than overall (78.3).
- The Eagles are scoring fewer points at home (78.2 per game) than on the road (80.8).
- In 2022-23 FGCU is allowing six fewer points per game at home (52.5) than on the road (58.5).
- While the Eagles are posting 78.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 82.6 a contest.
