Thursday's game at KSU Convocation Center has the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (26-3) taking on the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (12-14) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-58 victory for heavily favored FGCU.

The Eagles are coming off of a 55-42 victory over Austin Peay in their last outing on Saturday.

FGCU vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

FGCU vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 75, Kennesaw State 58

FGCU Schedule Analysis

Against the Liberty Lady Flames on January 2, the Eagles registered their best win of the season, a 70-53 home victory.

FGCU has 14 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins

69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 110) on December 18

68-60 over San Diego (No. 121) on November 20

65-45 on the road over Hawaii (No. 153) on November 18

63-50 on the road over Hawaii (No. 153) on November 26

55-42 at home over Austin Peay (No. 155) on February 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

FGCU Performance Insights