Thursday's contest that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-7) versus the Florida Gators (14-13) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has a projected final score of 72-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.

Last time out, the Gators lost 90-79 to LSU on Sunday.

Florida vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Florida vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 72, Florida 62

Florida Schedule Analysis

Against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Gators picked up their signature win of the season on December 11, a 76-73 road victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Gators are 1-9 (.100%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Florida is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.

Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

61-52 over Green Bay (No. 60) on November 24

77-73 over Houston (No. 76) on November 26

73-55 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 114) on January 22

61-54 at home over Texas A&M (No. 122) on February 2

55-48 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 122) on January 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Florida Performance Insights