Florida International vs. UTEP Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the UTEP Miners (17-8) against the Florida International Panthers (12-13) at Don Haskins Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-62 in favor of UTEP, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Panthers are coming off of an 85-46 loss to Middle Tennessee in their last outing on Saturday.
Florida International vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
Florida International vs. UTEP Score Prediction
- Prediction: UTEP 73, Florida International 62
Florida International Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers' best win this season came in a 72-70 victory against the UTEP Miners on January 19.
- Florida International has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (five).
Florida International 2022-23 Best Wins
- 50-44 at home over Charlotte (No. 194) on February 2
- 71-63 on the road over Charlotte (No. 194) on January 5
- 86-67 at home over North Texas (No. 197) on December 31
- 51-48 at home over UTSA (No. 198) on January 21
- 91-89 on the road over UAB (No. 212) on January 7
Florida International Performance Insights
- The Panthers' -28 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.3 points per game (125th in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per outing (300th in college basketball).
- Florida International scores fewer points in conference play (63.8 per game) than overall (68.3).
- At home the Panthers are putting up 71.4 points per game, 8.6 more than they are averaging on the road (62.8).
- In 2022-23 Florida International is giving up 4.6 fewer points per game at home (67.8) than away (72.4).
- The Panthers are putting up 57.5 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 10.8 fewer points than their average for the season (68.3).
