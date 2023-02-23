Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at KFC Yum! Center has the Louisville Cardinals (20-9) squaring off against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (17-10) at 6:00 PM ET on February 23. Our computer prediction projects a 71-65 victory for Louisville, who are favored by our model.
The Hurricanes are coming off of a 77-68 loss to Syracuse in their most recent game on Sunday.
Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 71, Miami (FL) 65
Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis
- The Hurricanes' signature win this season came in a 77-66 victory against the No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies on January 8.
- The Hurricanes have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 29th-most in the country. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 39th-most.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Miami (FL) is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Cardinals are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 141st-most victories.
Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 24/AP Poll)) on February 9
- 62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll)) on January 5
- 69-66 on the road over Clemson (No. 72) on February 2
- 59-54 at home over Clemson (No. 72) on February 16
- 55-43 at home over Wake Forest (No. 82) on January 15
Miami (FL) Performance Insights
- The Hurricanes' +228 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.3 points per game (70th in college basketball) while allowing 62.9 per contest (141st in college basketball).
- In ACC action, Miami (FL) has averaged 4.4 fewer points (66.9) than overall (71.3) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Hurricanes are scoring 7.8 more points per game at home (74.2) than away (66.4).
- Miami (FL) is conceding fewer points at home (59.8 per game) than away (68.1).
- While the Hurricanes are averaging 71.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, amassing 64 points per contest.
