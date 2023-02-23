Thursday's contest between the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-18) and North Florida Lady Ospreys (7-18) matching up at Farris Center has a projected final score of 63-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Central Arkansas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Lady Ospreys' most recent contest on Saturday ended in an 84-76 win over Kennesaw State.

North Florida vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

North Florida vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Arkansas 63, North Florida 57

North Florida Schedule Analysis

On January 12, the Lady Ospreys captured their signature win of the season, a 68-58 victory over the Liberty Lady Flames, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 102) in our computer rankings.

North Florida has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (eight).

North Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

84-76 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 216) on February 18

74-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 220) on January 28

54-43 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 262) on December 1

79-62 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 341) on January 5

North Florida Performance Insights