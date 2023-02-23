Thursday's game between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-12) and the Stetson Hatters (12-16) at Pete Mathews Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-54 and heavily favors Jacksonville State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Hatters are coming off of a 68-52 loss to Lipscomb in their most recent game on Saturday.

Stetson vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Stetson vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 65, Stetson 54

Stetson Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Hatters took down the Austin Peay Governors 53-48 on February 16.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Stetson is 7-8 (.467%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.

Stetson 2022-23 Best Wins

61-40 over Albany (No. 200) on November 27

57-48 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 223) on February 4

50-48 at home over Bellarmine (No. 298) on January 26

67-65 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 301) on December 11

77-61 at home over Furman (No. 312) on November 19

Stetson Performance Insights