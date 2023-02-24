Jacksonville vs. Eastern Kentucky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 24
The Jacksonville Dolphins (13-15, 6-11 ASUN) welcome in the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (18-12, 11-6 ASUN) after losing four straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, February 24, 2023.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup in this article.
Jacksonville vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Jacksonville vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|Eastern Kentucky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Jacksonville (-1)
|133
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|Tipico
|Jacksonville (-1.5)
|133.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Jacksonville vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends
- Jacksonville has put together a 10-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Dolphins and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 13 out of 25 times this season.
- Eastern Kentucky is 16-11-0 ATS this year.
- Colonels games have gone over the point total 10 out of 27 times this season.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.