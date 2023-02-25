The Florida Atlantic Owls (25-3, 15-2 C-USA) hope to continue a 16-game home winning stretch when hosting the UTEP Miners (13-15, 6-11 C-USA) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic is 17-8-1 ATS this season.

In the Owls' 26 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

UTEP has covered 15 times in 26 matchups with a spread this year.

In the Miners' 26 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Florida Atlantic is only 46th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), but 42nd according to computer rankings.

Florida Atlantic has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.