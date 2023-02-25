Saturday's contest between the UTEP Miners (18-8) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (12-14) at Don Haskins Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-61 and heavily favors UTEP to come out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Owls' most recent game was a 77-61 loss to UTSA on Thursday.

Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 73, Florida Atlantic 61

Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis

Against the UTSA Roadrunners on January 19, the Owls registered their signature win of the season, an 81-66 home victory.

The Miners have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (seven).

Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 at home over North Texas (No. 195) on December 29

70-60 at home over Florida International (No. 214) on December 13

76-66 on the road over Florida International (No. 214) on January 11

80-75 at home over UAB (No. 215) on February 2

67-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 223) on December 2

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights